Image copyright Getty Images Image caption GMB workers want a 3.6% pay rise - nearly double the offer made by management

Firefighters, bird control staff, engineers and drivers at Liverpool John Lennon Airport are to go on strike because of a pay dispute.

About 80 members of the GMB union will walk out at 19:00 BST on Thursday 23 August and not return to work until 07:00 on Saturday 25 August.

The union said the strike would only be suspended in the event of the current 2% pay offer being increased to 3.6%.

Airport bosses claimed the strike would not affect passengers.

A further 12-hour walkout is also scheduled for 3 September.

The airport directly employs 258 employees.

'Taken for granted'

Of 60 GMB members who were balloted, 36 voted in favour of strike action.

GMB Organiser Eddie Parker said: "Whilst Liverpool Airport Ltd has financially invested in developing the airport over recent years, the same sadly cannot be said of their investment in their employees - who have had enough of being taken for granted by their employer."

Airport operations director Paul Staples said the company was "very disappointed" with the strike ballot result and "firmly believes that its pay proposal compares favourably with pay increases seen by many other private and public sector organisations".

He said the airport had plans to ensure there is no impact on passengers during the strikes.

Mr Staples said talks were continuing with the union.