Image copyright Family handout Image caption Anthony Condron was fatally injured at Maya in Liverpool city centre

Two men have been cleared of killing a man who died after being assaulted in a city centre bar while on a night out.

Anthony Condron, 29, was out with his girlfriend when he was attacked in Maya in Wood Street, Liverpool in February.

Jamie Addison, 23, of Liverpool, and Joseph Booth, 25, of Aigburth, were acquitted of manslaughter by a jury.

Paul Byrne, 23, of Mossley Hill, who admitted the manslaughter of Mr Condron in June, is due to be sentenced at a later date at Liverpool Crown Court.

Mr Condron, who had been on a night out with his girlfriend and friends, was taken to hospital following the attack on 3 February but later pronounced dead, Merseyside Police said.

The trio originally faced murder charges but this was changed after prosecutors accepted Byrne's guilty plea for manslaughter on 22 June.

Byrne, of Ribbledale Road, also pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a second man.

Booth had denied the same offence, but was found guilty by jury and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Mr Addison, of Bridgewater Street, was cleared of the same charge.