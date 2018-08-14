Image copyright Google Image caption Broadgreen Hospital said it is investigating the incident

Police are investigating an alleged assault of a Liverpool hospital patient by a health assistant a day after they arrested another employee on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 27-year-old man voluntarily attended a police station after an allegation was made of assault against a patient at Broadgreen Hospital on 26 June.

The hospital trust is assisting police with their enquiries, a spokesman said.

A man, 31, was held after a separate incident at the hospital in July.

Merseyside Police said on 27 June an allegation was made of an assault against a patient by a health assistant the previous day. The force's inquiries are ongoing.

The Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust said it was "aware of an incident at Broadgreen Hospital" which it reported to police.

On Monday, it emerged that a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on conditional bail after a separate "serious incident" on 22 July.