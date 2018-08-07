Image caption The Royal Liver Building is among Liverpool's most distinctive buildings

Plans for a visitor attraction offering towering 360-degree views from the upper floors of Liverpool's Royal Liver Building have been unveiled.

It would see the Grade I-listed waterfront landmark opened to the public for the first time in "a number of generations", developers said.

A restaurant, cafe, gym and office space would also be added to the building as part of the plans.

The building, one of the city's Three Graces, was sold for £48m last year.

It is jointly owned by the Luxembourg-based Corestate Capital group and Farhad Moshiri, majority shareholder at Everton football club.

Image caption The Royal Liver Building at night, with Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral visible on the right

The attraction would be operated by Heritage Great Britain, which also runs the Snowdon Mountain Railway in Wales, and would open in early 2019.

A planning application for the project has been submitted to Liverpool City Council by property company CBRE.

The firm's Chris Sinton said the plan was to create a "truly vibrant and revitalised destination" for the city.

The building opened in 1911 as the headquarters of the Royal Liver Assurance Group, and is located next to the Cunard and Port of Liverpool buildings.