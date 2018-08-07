Image copyright Eureka Image caption Eureka Mersey will replace the Spaceport centre at the Seacombe Ferry Terminal, Wirral

A museum on Wirral is one of six projects to receive part of a £13m government fund to encourage children to take an interest in science.

Eureka Mersey secured £3m, the joint-largest amount of funding awarded.

It will put the money towards the £11m needed to build a new museum to replace the Spaceport centre at the Seacombe Ferry Terminal, Wirral.

Science centres in Dundee, Glasgow, Cardiff and Widnes will also benefit from the Inspiring Science Fund.

The first Eureka museum opened in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in 1992 and aims to inspire seven to 14-year-olds to explore science.

'Major step forward'

The sister site is set to open in 2021 with an interactive exhibition space with workshops, a shop, café and adjoining outdoor science park, creating 28 full-time jobs.

Eureka's Leigh-Anne Stradeski said the funding is "a major step forward for our aspirations".

Of the six projects to secure funding, Eureka Mersey and Techniquest in Cardiff received the most, each being given £3m.

The National Space Centre in Leicester received £1.88m, Glasgow Science Centre £2.87m, Dundee Science Centre £1.45m and Catalyst Science centre in Widnes received £754,600.

The funding will help each centre create learning activities to help reach new audiences.

Science minister Sam Gyimah said the government wants children "to learn about the truly amazing benefits that science and technology has on all our lives".