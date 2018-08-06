Image copyright Police handout Image caption Teya Davies died after falling into the water in Clincton Wood

A 14-year-old schoolgirl who died after falling into a pond in a nature reserve was "well-loved" and had a "beautiful smile", her school said paying tribute.

The body of Teya Davies was recovered from the water in Clincton Wood, Widnes, at about 17:50 BST on Saturday.

She was a student at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic College in the town.

In a statement the school said her "lively character and caring nature" would be missed and the "community is shocked and saddened" by her death.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. Teya was well-loved by staff and students," it said.

The Woodland Trust conservation charity describes the park, which was designated as a nature reserve in 2001, as being popular with schools, dog walkers and anglers.