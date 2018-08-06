Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Kisa Kasambara and Michael Huxley were jailed for 15 and 12 years respectively

A man who hacked off his victim's ears in a "horrific" gangland assault has been jailed, along with an accomplice.

Kisa Kasambara, 35, carried out the attack on Karl Warrilow over a £2,000 debt after Michael Huxley, 32, had lured him into a car in Liverpool.

Kasambara and Huxley were jailed for 15 and 12 years respectively for kidnap and wounding with intent.

Nicholas Thompson, the man behind the attack, called Warrilow afterwards asking: "How's life with no ears?"

Kasambara's and Huxley's trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard how Mr Warrilow had been asked to collect £2,000 by Thompson, who was serving a prison sentence.

'Permanent disfigurement'

Mr Warrilow was kidnapped from West Derby in March 2017 after spending the money instead of passing it on.

The court heard a dog chain was placed around his neck before he was driven to a disused railway siding where the attack took place.

Thompson, 35, of Edge Lane Drive, Liverpool, and another man, Kenneth Dean, 34, of Upper Warwick Street, Liverpool, were jailed in March for 18 years and 15 years respectively at Liverpool Crown Court after being found guilty of kidnap and wounding with intent.

Judge Neil Flewitt QC said that Huxley, of Edge Lane, Old Swan, had played a subordinate role and showed remorse after the attack, but had tricked Mr Warrilow into his car and "served him up on a plate for the others".

The judge described Kasambara, of St Joseph's Close, Huyton, as a "dangerous offender" and said he would continue to pose a risk to the public.

Det Ch Insp John Webster said: "This was a brutal and planned attack.

"The injuries sustained were horrific, including severed ears, and as a result he will face permanent facial disfigurement in addition to the devastating psychological impact this will have undoubtedly caused."