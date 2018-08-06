Image copyright Inpho Image caption 27,000 vehicles use the Windle Island junction on an average day, St Helens Council said

Motorists have been warned that major roadworks are likely to cause even longer delays at a junction already known for its bottlenecks.

Work aimed at improving traffic flow at Windle Island in St Helens has started and is expected to last 40 weeks.

The £7m roadworks, including overnight lane closures, are where the East Lancs Road crosses the Rainford by-pass.

St Helens Council leader Derek Long said an average of 27,000 vehicles use the 84-year-old junction per day.

Apologising for "unavoidable" lane closures, he advised commuters to "find alternative routes" during the work.

And he said the improvements would make the junction safer, as well as cutting congestion.

The closures are:

A580 westbound carriageway, including Rainford Road to the Tesco exit, will be closed between 19:00 BST and 06:00 BST.

A580 eastbound, including the A570 to Crank Road, will be closed from Tuesday between 19:00 BST and 06:00 BST.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the improvement works.

The project is being jointly funded by St Helens Council and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.