Man arrested after 12-hour siege in Liverpool street ends
- 6 August 2018
A man has been arrested after a 12-hour siege in which police were threatened following reports of arson.
Armed police had been called when a man began making threats in Lowell Street, Walton, Liverpool, at 03:25 BST.
A cordon was put in place while a police negotiator attempted to bring the stand-off to an end. The road remains partially closed.
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and assault.
He was also held on suspicion of affray and robbery.