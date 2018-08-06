Liverpool

Man arrested after 12-hour siege in Liverpool street ends

  • 6 August 2018
Lowell Street, Walton
Image caption Police were called to the scene to deal with reports of arson at 03:25 BST

A man has been arrested after a 12-hour siege in which police were threatened following reports of arson.

Armed police had been called when a man began making threats in Lowell Street, Walton, Liverpool, at 03:25 BST.

A cordon was put in place while a police negotiator attempted to bring the stand-off to an end. The road remains partially closed.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and assault.

He was also held on suspicion of affray and robbery.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites