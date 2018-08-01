Image copyright Sam Walker Image caption Videos posted in June on Twitter appear to show Sam Walker, 35, taunting police on a trip to Sierra Leone

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who has failed to appear in court three times for alleged driving offences.

Videos posted in June on Twitter appear to show Sam Walker, 35, taunting police on a trip to Sierra Leone after twice failing to attend court.

Mr Walker from Liverpool was arrested by Merseyside Police on 22 July.

He appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court last week and was bailed but failed to appear for a hearing earlier.

Mr Walker did not turn up for a hearing on 20 April in relation to alleged disqualified driving offences on 4 April.

Videos on social media appeared to show him wishing police "luck" catching him after he left the country.

One video on Twitter had the caption: "Here's how to get out the UK when you need to get to Africa to fulfil a promise to the people in the slums but your wanted by UK police and no they will nick you at the airport if you attempt to leave. (sic)".

He then failed to show up in court on 18 July on a charge of failing to appear at an earlier hearing.

Mr Walker was arrested by police on 22 July and went to court last week.

However, he did not attend Chester Magistrates' Court earlier to enter pleas to charges of driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, obstructing a police officer and failing to attend bail.