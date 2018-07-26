Image copyright Family handout Image caption Bethany Devlin-McCrone, 14, died after taking what police believe were "controlled drugs"

The parents of a 14-year-old girl who died in a suspected drugs-related death have said they are "heartbroken" after losing their "princess".

Bethany Devlin-McCrone died in Greasby, Wirral, on Wednesday after taking what police believe were "controlled drugs".

Her parents Sean, 35 and Angela, 32, said in a statement the teenager was a "loving and caring" daughter who "would give you her last Rolo".

She will be "missed terribly" by her three younger brothers, they said.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply an unspecified controlled drug and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs following Bethany's death.

'Tragic circumstances'

The teenager's parents said she was "so bubbly and cheeky", throwing herself "into everything 110%, whether it was Guides, dance lessons or drama".

"Last year, as other people walked by, she saw an elderly woman fall over in Hoylake and kept her warm by taking off her own coat and wrapping her up in it, then waiting with her until the ambulance arrived. That was Bethany to a tee. She would give you her last Rolo," they added.

In the statement, they thanked "the people who tried to save her life", including the "amazing" paramedics and police officers.

"We are heartbroken to have lost our princess Bethany at such a young age, under such tragic circumstances. Her death will leave a gaping hole in everyone's lives."

A post-mortem examination will be held to establish the cause of death but police believe she died after taking controlled drugs.