Blake Brown: Two arrested over 2016 murder after crash
- 18 July 2018
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was fatally shot almost two years ago.
Blake Brown, 30, died in hospital after being shot in the head in Aigburth, Liverpool on 24 October 2016.
A 31-year-old man from Skelmersdale and a woman, 37, from Fakazerley, were arrested on Queens Drive, Clubmoor after a collision at about 16:20 BST.
Police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.