Blake Brown: Two arrested over 2016 murder after crash

  • 18 July 2018
Blake Brown Image copyright Brown family
Image caption Blake Brown died in hospital after being shot in the head in a street in Aigburth

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was fatally shot almost two years ago.

Blake Brown, 30, died in hospital after being shot in the head in Aigburth, Liverpool on 24 October 2016.

A 31-year-old man from Skelmersdale and a woman, 37, from Fakazerley, were arrested on Queens Drive, Clubmoor after a collision at about 16:20 BST.

Police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

