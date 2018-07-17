Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Daniel Gee-Jamieson's family said he had been loved "more than life"

The killers of a boy who was fatally stabbed on a city street must be caught to "stop any further children being killed by mindless knife crime", his family have said.

Daniel Gee-Jamieson, 16, died on 3 July after he was found injured on Belle Vale Road, Gateacre in Liverpool.

Appealing for information, his family said he was loved "more than life".

Two 17-year-old boys arrested on suspicion of murder over his death have been released under investigation.

In a statement, Daniel's family said if anyone has information "of any kind about the stabbing, please contact police".

Image caption The teenager was found in Belle Vale Road and later died in hospital

"Any parents who knew their son was there that night, please come forward, as they may be able to give [Daniel] justice," they said.

"Please do not be afraid or feel intimidated as things can be put in place to protect anyone who is willing to help.

"Please, please help us stop any further children being killed by mindless knife crime."

Det Ch Insp John Middleton said the family were going through an "unimaginable ordeal".

Appealing to "friends, parents, guardians, teachers [or] anyone who has sat back until now", he said people needed to "search your consciences and do the right thing".

An 18-year-old man from Garston, who was arrested on suspicion of affray over the 16-year-old's death, has also been released under investigation.