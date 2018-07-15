Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting happened in the "general area" of Northwood, police said

A man has been left critically injured in a shooting in Merseyside.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by someone other than the ambulance service at about 14:30 BST with gunshot injuries

Police said it was believed he was shot shortly beforehand in the "general area" of Northwood, in Kirkby.

Ch Insp Jason Crellin, of Merseyside Police, urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact officers immediately.

"We believe that the victim was shot somewhere in the area of Northwood and any information you may have will be acted upon promptly, so we can identify those responsible and remove them and their weapons from the streets," he said.