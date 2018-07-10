Man shot in the chest in Liverpool
- 10 July 2018
A man is in hospital in a serious condition after being shot in the chest in Merseyside.
Police were called to Royal Liverpool Hospital at around 17:45 BST on Monday after the victim arrived with shotgun wounds.
The shooting may have happened in or near Grant Gardens on Everton Road, Merseyside Police said.
An investigation is under way and a cordon is in place at Grant Gardens while forensic work takes place.