Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans celebrate Dele Alli's goal at Flat Iron Square in London

Liverpool will have its own "fanzone" for England's World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, the mayor has confirmed.

Big screens will be in place on the Pier Head for fans to watch Gareth Southgate's men take on Croatia in a match which kicks off at 19:00 BST.

The costs of staging the event will largely be met by a sponsorship deal, although there will be a £1 administration fee per admission.

Mayor Joe Anderson appealed for people "to behave" at the event.

He warned that anybody misbehaving "will be thrown off the site".

"Don't bring bottles and don't turn up drunk," he added.

No alcohol will be allowed to be taken inside the event, and only sealed plastic bottles of water will be allowed.

Alcohol will be sold within the site, the council said.

Tranmere Rovers, meanwhile, have also have announced that they will have a big screen at Prenton Park. Admission will be £2.