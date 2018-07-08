Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit on New Chester Road

A woman has died after being hit by a car, Merseyside Police has said.

She was struck by a Ford Fiesta after midnight on the southbound carriageway of New Chester Road in Bromborough, Wirral.

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious head and chest injuries, but died. Her next of kin have been informed.

The Fiesta driver stopped at the scene. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.