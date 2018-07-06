Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Daniel Gee-Jamieson was found injured in the street and died later in hospital

A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Liverpool died from a single wound to his leg, police have said.

Daniel Gee-Jamieson died in hospital after he was found injured on Belle Vale Road, Gateacre, on Tuesday night.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a stab wound which pierced his femoral artery.

Two 17-year-old boys, from Gateacre and Belle Vale, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, Merseyside Police said.

A force spokesman added that an 18-year-old man from Garston, who was arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released under investigation.