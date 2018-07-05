Image copyright The Bass, Miami and Sadie Coles HQ Image caption Rondinone has created similar works in Miami and Las Vegas

Liverpool is to get its own "mountain" with the installation of an artwork that shows its "confidence and creativity as a world city".

Liverpool Mountain will be placed on the Albert Dock as part of the city's Capital of Culture anniversary event.

Made of brightly-coloured rocks, the 33ft (10m) sculpture will be artist Ugo Rondinone's first in the UK.

Liverpool Biennial director Sally Tallant said it would be part of the city's "great tradition" of public art.

The work, similar to ones Rondinone has created similar works in Miami and Las Vegas, will be located in the autumn alongside Tate Liverpool, on the Mermaid Courtyard area of the Grade I listed site.

Ms Tallant said the work - which will mark the 10th anniversary of Liverpool's time as European Capital of Culture, the 20th of the biennial and the 30th of Tate Liverpool - was "a sign of the confidence and creativity of Liverpool as a world city".

Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Tate Liverpool opened at the Albert Dock in 1988

Merseyside Civic Society chairwoman Jean Grant said it was "very positive and welcome to the city", adding that all responses to it were good, as "reaction is part of the conversation".

"We're brought up to expect groundbreaking, challenging art," she said.

"We are an exceptional city - all this sits well within our World Heritage site and always has done."

The city recently retained its World Heritage status, after Unesco raised concerns about waterfront development.

Image copyright Art Production Fund Image caption The works are inspired by hoodoos, naturally occurring columns of rock formed by erosion

Ms Grant said the work was "in-keeping, exciting, challenging and fits with our industrial past".

"It will be bright, but our cranes are enormous red and white objects."

A planning application has been submitted to the council, with a decision due in August.

Liverpool Biennial, which opens on 14 July, will see over 40 artists from 22 countries take part, while the wider 2018 year-long celebration programme will include a third return for the Giants, a group of huge puppets which first came to the city in 2012.

