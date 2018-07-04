Image copyright Facebook Image caption Lucy Letby, 28, was arrested on Tuesday

A woman held on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of another six at a hospital is 28-year-old nurse Lucy Letby.

Ms Letby was arrested on Tuesday in a probe into the deaths of 17 infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Police searched a property connected to her in Westbourne Road, Chester, about a mile from the hospital on Tuesday.

Detectives are also investigating 15 non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit between March 2015 and July 2016.

Officers were also seen at Ms Letby's parents' property in Hereford.

Image caption Police officers searched a house and a car in Westbourne Road, Chester

The arrest comes as part of a long-running investigation into a higher than expected number of baby deaths at the hospital.

The cases being investigated involve families from the Cheshire and north Wales area.

Cheshire Police has not named the suspect but said the woman arrested remains in custody.

Police are said to have arrived at the home in Chester at around 06:00 BST on Tuesday.

A neighbour said: "I saw lots of police cars arrive, a few cars then a big police van, and gradually more and more came and they put up the tent."

Local residents said officers moved a small, silver Suzuki car ,which had an NHS parking permit in the window, from the driveway of the address to erect the tent.

In a 2013 interview with the Chester And District Standard, Ms Letby said she began working on the unit after graduating and cared for babies requiring various levels of support.

She had worked on the unit as a student nurse during three years of training before qualifying as a children's nurse at The University of Chester in 2011.

Image copyright Dennis Turner/Geograph Image caption The hospital says the neonatal unit was "safe to continue in its current form" and remained open to women over 32 weeks into their pregnancy

The Countess of Chester Hospital declined to comment on whether any staff had been suspended.

Police were asked to investigate the deaths of eight babies in May 2017, a probe which has since widened to include nine more.