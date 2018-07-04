Murder probe over stabbing of boy, 16, in Liverpool
A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said he was found in Belle Vale Road at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at midnight in hospital.
Det Ch Insp Bev Hyland said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation into this tragic incident in which a young life has been taken."
Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
A cordon is in place in the area near Woodholme Court while forensic and house-to-house inquiries take place.