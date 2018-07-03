Image copyright AFP Image caption Resident Chris Bromley said he was "gobsmacked"

Residents of a street in Merseyside have been surprised to see that their road's name has been "changed" without them being told.

People in Keighley Avenue in Wallasey said they were met with "complete surprise" when signs suddenly went up with the new name of Knightly Avenue.

One resident said he was "gobsmacked" when he made the discovery on returning from holiday.

Wirral Council said the "incorrect" sign would be removed and replaced.

Keighley Avenue's street signs were lost after they came loose from the wall.

A council contractor then put up the incorrect sign in error, Wirral Council said.

'Complete surprise'

Chris Bromley, who has lived on the street for 17 years, said his wife had asked the council to replace the signs in February.

"We've recently been on holiday and came back to see our street was now called Knightly Avenue, not Keighley," he said.

"I've never heard of Knightly Avenue, I'm not sure why they'd want to call it that. It was a complete surprise."

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Wirral Council said the incorrect sign will be replaced as soon as possible

Another resident, Mary Godsell, described the situation as "ridiculous".

She said there had been issues with healthcare staff and delivery drivers struggling to find her home as the signs had fallen off.

"But they've got this new sign in and spelt it completely wrong, so it's even more confusing now, isn't it?

"After all these months without it, we get this," she said.

A spokesman for the council said: "It will be removed and replaced with the correct sign as soon as possible."