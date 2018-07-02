Image copyright Reuters Image caption David Duckenfield will be asked to enter a plea at a hearing on 10 September

The trial of the Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been adjourned until 14 January.

He is charged with manslaughter by gross negligence over the deaths of 95 football supporters and was due to stand trial on 10 September at Preston Crown Court.

A stay on prosecution, halting further legal proceedings against Mr Duckenfield, 73, was lifted on Friday.

He will be asked to enter a plea at a pre-trial hearing on 10 September.

Mr Duckenfield was match commander at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest when 96 Liverpool fans were fatally injured in a crush in the terrace pens.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell is also due to stand trial with Mr Duckenfield.

Mr Mackrell, 68, is charged with a health and safety offence and a safety at sports grounds offence.

He too will be asked to enter pleas at the pre-trial hearing in Preston provisionally set for 14 January.