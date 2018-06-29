Image copyright Google Image caption The officer suffered cuts to his head in the attack in Turret Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an axe was swung at a Merseyside police officer.

Stuart Whittaker, of Beech Grove, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, is also accused of wounding, making threats to kill and threats with an offensive weapon.

The charges follow an incident on Wednesday night when police were called to a disturbance at a house in Turret Road, Wallasey.

Mr Whittaker, 34, is due to appear before magistrates in Wirral later.

Another man, aged 30, was left with cuts to his head during the incident on Wednesday. His injuries were described as not life threatening.

No further action will be taken against a 31-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of affray and assisting an offender, police said.