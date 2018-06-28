A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an axe was swung at a Merseyside police officer.

The alleged attacker, 34, did not make contact with the PC and dropped the axe when the officer shot him with a stun gun at about 23:40 BST on Wednesday.

Police had been called to a house in Turret Road, Wallasey and found a 30-year-old man with cuts to his head. His injuries were not life-threatening.

A woman, 31, was arrested on suspicion of affray and assisting an offender.

Assistant Chief Constable Ian Critchley said: "This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers our officers face every single day."