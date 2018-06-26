Liverpool

Man faces charges over Speke dog attack

  • 26 June 2018
Stapleton Avenue, Speke Image copyright Google
Image caption The boys were attacked in Stapleton Avenue, Speke

A man has appeared in court over a dog attack which left two boys injured.

An 11-year-old was seriously injured in a mauling on Stapleton Avenue in Speke, Liverpool, on Sunday, while a 12-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Liverpool magistrates heard a 72-year-old man faced two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, which related to two Staffordshire bull terrier-type dogs.

He was ordered to appear at the city's crown court on 24 July.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said the 11-year-old suffered injuries to his legs, arms, face and back and remained in Alder Hey Children's' Hospital in a "serious, but not life-threatening condition".

The second boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

