The Little Girl Giant travelled through the city in 2014 with her dog

Two new venues will be visited by the Giants on their return to Liverpool later this year, four years after they were last in the city.

A free show named Liverpool Dreams will take place in the region over four days from 4-7 October.

The event by French company Royal de Luxe is the final part in a trilogy, following the 2012 and 2014 shows.

Two new locations have been announced, Princes Park in Toxteth and Perch Rock Lighthouse in Wirral.

Phil Davies, leader of Wirral Council, said he was thrilled the giant puppets were coming to Wirral.

Liverpool's deputy mayor and cabinet member for culture, tourism and events, Wendy Simon, added: "The New Brighton Lighthouse will be a stunning backdrop for the event."

The display is part of Liverpool 2018, which marks the 10th anniversary of Liverpool's spell as European Capital of Culture.

The Giants first visited in 2012 for a production inspired by the Titanic, which saw the Little Girl Giant travel through the city with her dog Xolo to meet the Diver.

They returned two years later as part of the city's World War One commemorations, where they were joined by the Grandmother giant in Memories of August 1914.