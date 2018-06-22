Image copyright Alamy Image caption Daria became a cult figure for her monotone cynicism

MTV is to revive its counter-culture animation series, Daria, as part of a major network rebrand.

The reboot, Daria and Jodie, will see teen heroine Daria Morgendorffer's "signature satirical voice" return, with Jodie Landon replacing Jane Lane as her main side-kick.

MTV said the pair will take on "popular culture, social class and race".

The relaunch will be run by MTV Studios - a new unit repackaging the network's shows for streaming services.

Daria's return will be reimagined by Grace Edwards, the writer behind Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The character's original 65 episode, five-series run, aired between 1997 and 2001, and culminated with the disillusioned teenager graduating from Lawndale High School.

It is not yet known whether the new show will follow this timeline, or to what extent the series' original characters - including Daria's cheerleader sister Quinn and crush Trent Lane - will return.

Tracy Grandstaff, the original voice of Daria, is also yet to confirm her involvement.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Jodie, to Daria's immediate left above, will co-star in the reboot

The reimagining is one of six new and revived titles included in MTV Studios' launch slate.

This includes a reboot of 90s animated series Aeon Flux, a revival of hit reality series The Real World and a further series of unscripted coming-of-age show Made.

Two new original programmes - The Valley and MTV's Straight Up Ghosted - have also been announced.

Digital makeover

MTV's decision to open itself up to streaming services and capitalise on its 35-year back catalogue follows a sharp increase in its online profile and viewership.

The network, originally the birthplace of music television, attracted 2.9 billion streams in 2018, up 83% year-on-year.

"MTV has the biggest collection of hit youth franchises that spans more than three decades of content and over 200 titles, part of which have fuelled our resurgence," said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV.

"With MTV Studios, we are for the first time ever opening up this vault beyond our own platforms to reimagine the franchises with new partners," he said.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.