Murder charge over Warrington man's death
- 20 June 2018
-
A man has been charged murdering a 21-year-old who died after suffering "serious injuries".
Declan Bunting was found with "serious injuries" when police were called to a home in Wilderspool Causeway, Latchford, in the early hours of Saturday.
He later died at Warrington General Hospital.
Stuart Rawling, 31, was remanded into custody to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on Thursday.