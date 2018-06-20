Image copyright Google Image caption Declan Bunting was found badly injured at a home in the Latchford area of Warrington

A man has been charged murdering a 21-year-old who died after suffering "serious injuries".

Declan Bunting was found with "serious injuries" when police were called to a home in Wilderspool Causeway, Latchford, in the early hours of Saturday.

He later died at Warrington General Hospital.

Stuart Rawling, 31, was remanded into custody to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on Thursday.