Image copyright Google Image caption Everton agreed a deal for a new stadium on the site in 2017

A site earmarked for Everton's new stadium has been given the green light to host events despite police concerns about drug and alcohol crime.

Liverpool City Council granted car products maker Cataclean a licence for run events including boxing matches at two warehouses on Bramley Moore Dock.

Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service claimed the plans posed a "serious risk" to the public.

Cataclean has been approached for comment.

The company applied for a licence to run a variety of entertainment events for up to 5,000 people at the site north of the city centre.

Raising its concerns, Merseyside Police said the application "lacks clarity and detail" on what measures would be taken to deal with issues including alcohol and drug-related crime.

'Serious risk'

The force also complained that they were not consulted in advance of the application.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service added that using the site as a place for large numbers of people to gather could be a "serious risk" in terms of public safety.

The council's licensing committee imposed 20 conditions which were requested by the police as they approved the plans.

These include notifying the police ahead of events with information including alcohol plans and security staff details and ensuring all events are ticketed.

In the case of boxing events, the names of all fighters must be supplied no later than two weeks in advance.

Everton agreed a deal with landowner Peel Holdings for land at Bramley Moore Dock for their new stadium in March 2017.