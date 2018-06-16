Liverpool

Fire breaks out at disused Liverpool school

  • 16 June 2018
Trinity Catholic Primary School Image copyright Ginfusebotannicals
Image caption A fire broke out at the disused Trinity Catholic Primary School in Liverpool

Huge plumes of smoke have been seen across a city after a fire broke out at a disused school.

Firefighters were called to the former Trinity Catholic Primary School site in Eldon Street in the Vauxhall area of Liverpool at about 14:20 BST.

Part of the building collapsed and residents have been asked to keep windows and doors closed. There were no reports of injuries.

Trinity Catholic Primary School is now based at another site nearby.

