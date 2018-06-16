Liverpool

Warrington murder arrest after 21-year-old man dies

  • 16 June 2018
Wilderspool Causeway Image copyright Google
Image caption Wilderspool Causeway in the Latchford area of Warrington where police found the victim

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Warrington.

Cheshire Police found a 21-year-old man with "serious injuries" at 02:51 BST on Saturday morning at an address in Wilderspool Causeway, Latchford.

He later died in Warrington General Hospital and police launched a murder inquiry.

A formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Adam Waller of Cheshire Police said: "At this stage the incident appears to be isolated and inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

"A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be assisting officers with their investigation."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites