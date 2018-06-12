Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Shaun Bethell, 19, was captured on CCTV stabbing Mr Turpin

A teenager who cut a man with a knife leaving part of his bowel exposed has been jailed.

Shaun Bethell, 19, launched an apparently unprovoked attack on 29-year-old Tony Turpin at Santa Chupitos bar in Liverpool last October.

CCTV footage in the bar showed Bethell slashing at his victim, leaving him with two large wounds to the abdomen.

Bethell, originally from Speke but of no fixed address, was jailed for 11 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

Judge Gary Woodhall also gave him a four-year extended licence because of the serious risk he poses to the public.

'Living hell'

The court heard that part of Mr Turpin's bowel was left protruding and he thought he was going to die in the bar on Slater Street in the city centre.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Turpin was stabbed by Bethell in Santa Chupitos bar

In a victim impact statement, the builder said he spent six days in "a living hell" in immense pain, vomiting up blood and bile following emergency surgery at Aintree University Hospital.

Although now working again, Mr Turpin said he has been left scarred physically and emotionally and is unable to sleep or go out and socialise.

Bethell, who was 18 at the time of the incident, was convicted of wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon by a jury last month.

It was revealed in court that the teenager has an "appalling" criminal record of 42 convictions for 83 offences, including attacking a former partner at her work with a home-made knuckleduster.

Judge Woodhall told Bethell: "You have a propensity to engage in violence and have taken weapons out in public... You are completely unrepentant."

Det Insp Terry Davies said Bethell "has never provided an explanation as to why he carried out this extreme act of violence" against "a man who was simply enjoying a night out with friends".