Image copyright Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption The pair got into difficulties at Moreton beach on Sunday evening

Two teenage girls were rescued by coastguards after being cut off by the tide while walking a dog on a Merseyside beach.

The pair got into difficulties at Moreton at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

Wirral Coastguard said crews were also helped several people who became stuck in the mud at nearby beaches including two at Crosby.

They coastguard has advised people to avoid muddy areas of beaches, and issued safety advice.

Anyone running into trouble should stay calm, avoid moving too much, call 999 and ask for the coastguard, it said.