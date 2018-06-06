Image caption The university opened its Faculty of Science and Engineering in 2014

A university may have to close an engineering faculty after a planning permission application was refused due to health and safety issues.

Cheshire West and Chester Council rejected the University of Chester's request for the site near Stanlow Oil Refinery after the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) raised concerns.

The HSE said there was risk to students because the site is located within the inner zone of a hazardous installation.

The university said it would appeal.

The site on Thornton Science Park, which opened in 2014, is home to the university's Faculty of Science & Engineering and houses about 500 students.

'Difficult decision'

The university had applied to change its use from business to educational following work it was undertaking with the council to put in place an order to allow limited development without planning applications at the site.

The HSE classes students as members of the public and, as a result, raised issues over health and safety procedures, but the university argued they can be classed as employees as they are subject to security procedures on the site.

Gill Watson, the chairwoman of the planning committee, said it had been a "difficult decision" to reject the application, but the "health and safety of our residents is our first priority".

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tim Wheeler said the "unique" site is "too important " to accept the decision without challenging it.

An HSE spokesman said the body would "provide all relevant support to the council" if the university appealed.