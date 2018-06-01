Image copyright PA Image caption Underworld enforcer John Kinsella was shot dead near the M62 in Merseyside

A third person has been arrested by police investigating the murder of notorious crime figure John Kinsella.

Kinsella, 53, from St Helens, was shot dead while walking his dog near the M62 in Rainhill on 5 May.

A 40-year-old man, from St Helens, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A man and a woman arrested over his death are being questioned by police who are also investigating the murder of another crime figure, Paul Massey.

Massey, a convicted criminal once branded "Mr Big", was shot dead by a masked gunman wearing "military-style" clothes outside his home in Salford on 26 July 2015.

Kinsella, an underworld enforcer, was killed by a gunman on a bike as he walked with his partner on a footpath alongside the St Helens Linkway.

A total of seven people have been arrested over their deaths.

All arrests:

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murders of Massey and Kinsella

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to Kinsella's death

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to Kinsella's death

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to Massey death

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to Massey's death

They remain in custody.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to Massey's death

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to Massey's death

They have been released under investigation.