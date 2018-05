Image copyright Google Image caption The disturbance happened near Soho bar in Concert Square

Seven door staff have been charged over a mass street brawl in Liverpool city centre.

The seven men, all from Liverpool, have been charged with violent disorder following the disturbance in Concert Square on 22 November, ahead of Everton's Europa League game.

Merseyside Police said the investigation continued in relation to a number of suspects from Germany.

The seven men will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court next month.