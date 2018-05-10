Image copyright Kate James Image caption A vigil was held on Wednesday on what would have been Alfie's second birthday

The funeral for Alfie Evans will be a private event, but well-wishers have been invited to watch the procession.

The 23-month-old, from Bootle, died at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool last month after suffering a degenerative brain condition.

Merseyside Police said well-wishers could line the pavement outside Goodison Park from 11:00 BST on 14 May.

Ch Insp Chris Gibson said Alfie's parents Tom and Kate "continue to thank the community".

He said: "We respect that this is a very difficult time for Alfie's family, friends and the wider members of the public and appreciate that a number of people will want to pay their respects and offer their condolences.

Image copyright Google Image caption The funeral procession will pass to the south of Everton's ground

"Alfie's mum and dad, Tom and Kate, continue to thank the community for their support but have asked us to ask well-wishers to respect their privacy during the event."

Members of the public are asked to stand on Walton Lane outside Goodison Park from the junction of Spellow Lane towards Queens Drive as the funeral procession passes between 11:00 and 11:30 BST.

Alfie had a degenerative brain condition and was at the centre of a High Court legal battle over his care.

He had his life support withdrawn at Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital after being in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.

Alfie's parents had contested Alder Hey's decision and their legal campaign saw his parents clash with doctors over his treatment.

The case attracted huge international support and his parents had wanted to fly him to Italy for further treatment.

A vigil was held on Wednesday on what would have been the toddler's second birthday.