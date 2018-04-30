Image copyright PA Image caption Thomas Burton said he was standing down "with enormous regret"

A Conservative candidate has withdrawn from the local elections because he teaches at a school in the same city.

Thomas Burton, who was standing to represent the Church ward on Liverpool City Council's Church ward, is a teacher at Dovedale Primary School meaning he is a council employee.

Candidates are barred from standing for election to a council if they are employed by the same authority.

Mr Burton has stood down and apologised for "any inconvenience caused".

"Although teachers are eligible to become councillors, I have just found out that I am not able to stand if I work in a school in the same local authority," he added.

Mr Burton said he was standing down from the elections on 3 May "with enormous regret".

"I live and work in Liverpool and am passionate about my community.

"This is one of the main reasons why I wanted to stand in these council elections to become a local councillor."

'Honest mistake'

Merseyside Police confirmed it had opened and investigation into a "possible breach" of electoral law after a letter regarding the allegations was sent by Liverpool's returning officer.

Councillor Richard Kemp, leader of Liverpool Lib Dems, criticised the local Conservative party over their ability to organise their candidates but said he did not believe there was any malice in Mr Burton's intentions.

"We do not want to see this young man prosecuted," he added.

"He made an honest mistake in allowing his name to go forward as a Conservative candidate when he was clearly ineligible to stand."

The city's Labour Party and Green Party are yet to comment.

Liverpool City Council said the election in the Church ward will go ahead as normal.

Mr Burton's name will still appear in the ballot paper as the deadline for withdrawing names was 6 April.