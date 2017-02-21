Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Brandon Bilsborough, 19, shot Mark Hillman twice in the back

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a rival drug dealer.

Brandon Bilsborough, 19, shot Mark Hillman, 26, after luring him to a house in Everton for a deal, the jury at Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Mr Hillman was shot twice in the back and found on a pavement in Lloyd Close on 27 April last year.

Co-accused Connor Hunt, 19, was cleared of murdering Mr Hillman but was convicted of wounding with intent. They are due to be sentenced on Monday.

Bilsborough, from Anfield, broke down in tears as the unanimous verdict of guilty was read by the jury of eight women and four men.

Mr Hillman was slashed in the cheek by Hunt earlier on the day of his death.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Mark Hillman, 26, was slashed in the face before he was shot in a row over drugs

The court heard this was in retaliation for drug dealing in the street where Bilsborough lived with his late grandmother, whose funeral was being held that day.

The pair then went looking for Mr Hillman at his girlfriend's salon on Breck Road and, in revenge for the assault, Mr Hillman drove his car at them but did not hit them.

Within two hours of the incident, he was shot by Bilsborough, who was cleared of any involvement in the earlier knife attack.

Paul John Smith, 35, of Wyncroft Street, who drove Bilsborough to London City Airport from where he flew to Spain, was cleared of assisting an offender and of wounding with intent.

Two guns were used in the shooting, a semi-automatic handgun and a revolver, the court heard.