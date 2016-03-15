Image caption Seven shells have been found over 24 hours in the Pall Mall area

Seven suspected unexploded World War Two shells were discovered in the same area of Liverpool in the space of 24 hours.

Two were unearthed on Monday on a building site in the Pall Mall area, with a third found at about 08:15 GMT.

Four further devices were discovered just under three hours later after a police cordon had been removed.

All seven were initially thought to be bombs but are now believed to be "non-fused ammunition".

A team of Army bomb disposal experts removed the devices and a 200m safety cordon at the junction of Pall Mall and Leeds Road has been lifted.

An examination by the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal concluded the five shells found since the morning were "empty", said Merseyside Police.

A force spokesman said: "The construction company has now ceased work at the site and the Health and Safety Executive are on site."