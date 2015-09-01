Image copyright Neptune Developments Image caption The station would form part of the Lime Street revamp, which will also see a new hotel and shops built in the city

A new railway station could be built in Liverpool city centre as part of a £35m regeneration project.

Proposals for the station, which would be built on the site of Archbishop Blanch School on Mount Vernon Road, will be lodged with the council "by the end of the year", mayor Joe Anderson said.

It would form part of the multi-million Lime Street regeneration scheme.

However, train operator Merseytravel said "no decisions" had yet been taken.

Mr Anderson said the station would be a major hub, linking into Liverpool's local train network and complementing the existing Lime Street station.

It would also form part of plans to equip Liverpool to benefit from HS2, he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The station would be built on the site of Archbishop Blanch School, which is moving to Wavertree

The land would be available for development as Archbishop Blanch School is re-locating to Wavertree from its existing site.

Mr Anderson said: "It's an ideal location, an ideal site where the university is and also where the [Royal Liverpool] hospital is, and we've already done some work on that.

"The city is growing and going from strength to strength and we want that to continue to happen."

He said a proposal would be submitted by the end of the year.

A Merseytravel spokesman said "a number of possible new stations" had been identified as part of the company's Long Term Rail Strategy, which was published last year and has a "30-year horizon".

"We are currently going through a station prioritisation process for the potential sites identified in that strategy, but we are not currently at the stage to take any decisions in respect of new city centre stations," he said.