Image caption Ronan Dunne was found dead in a Merseyside hotel following his arrest over indecent images of children

A Merseyside head teacher who was under investigation for downloading indecent images of children has been found dead in a hotel room.

Ronan Dunne, 43, from St Columba's Catholic Primary School, Huyton, was discovered at a hotel in Sutton Manor on 19 December.

Merseyside Police were called to a hotel at 08:00 GMT when staff alerted the emergency services.

A spokeswoman said: "At this time the death is being treated as unexplained."

She said: "Mr Dunne was subject to a recent police investigation in relation to the downloading and possession of indecent images of children.

"At this moment, there is nothing to suggest that these images are of any children that Mr Dunne has had contact with."

The police would not confirm when the head teacher was arrested or provide any further details of the case.

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of death, the spokeswoman added.

Mr Dunne's next of kin have been informed.

A spokeswoman for Knowsley Council said: "Alongside the Archdiocese of Liverpool we are working with the school to ensure pupils and staff are supported."

The spokeswoman refused to comment further.