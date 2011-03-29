Image caption Rebecca Coriam was employed as a youth worker

Police investigating the disappearance of a British woman who went missing from a cruise ship off the Mexico coast have found no evidence of "foul play".

Youth worker Rebecca Coriam, 24, from Chester, was last seen aboard the Disney Wonder on 21 March.

She failed to turn up for her shift on the ship, which had recently left Los Angeles, the following day.

Police in the Bahamas, where the ship is registered, have concluded their onboard inquiries.

Supt Paul Rolle, of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, said: "With respect to the investigation into the disappearance of Miss Rebecca Coriam from the Disney Wonder cruise ship, the Royal Bahamas Police has concluded its investigation on board the vessel.

"At the present time there is no evidence to suggest foul play. The case remains open and under active investigation."

Miss Coriam's parents, Michael and Ann Coriam, have returned home to Guilden Sutton after visiting Los Angeles to meet Disney officials and maritime investigators.

The 83,000 tonne vessel returned to dock in Los Angeles on Sunday and has since set off on its next scheduled sailing.

Disney said it had carried out "multiple searches" onboard and a sea search has been carried out by the US coastguard and the Mexican Navy.

A spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was providing consular assistance to the family.