Liverpool

Teenage boy critically ill after crash

  • 25 March 2011

A 14-year-old cyclist is critically ill after being involved in an accident with a car in Wirral, police said.

Police were called to Tower Wharf in Birkenhead around 1920 GMT on Thursday.

The boy was riding his bike when he was in collision with a Punto. He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries including a fractured skull.

The 36-year-old driver stopped at the scene. He is helping police with their inquiries and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a blue 03 plate Fiat Punto with two white stripes on the bonnet in the area before the collision.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites