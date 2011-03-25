A 14-year-old cyclist is critically ill after being involved in an accident with a car in Wirral, police said.

Police were called to Tower Wharf in Birkenhead around 1920 GMT on Thursday.

The boy was riding his bike when he was in collision with a Punto. He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries including a fractured skull.

The 36-year-old driver stopped at the scene. He is helping police with their inquiries and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a blue 03 plate Fiat Punto with two white stripes on the bonnet in the area before the collision.