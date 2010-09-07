Image caption Michael Roberts claims his wife died during a sex game which went wrong

A man who killed his wife spent a day with her family pretending not to know where she was before enjoying a meal at their home, a court has heard.

Michael Roberts, 27, denies murdering his wife Victoria, 25, at Liverpool Crown Court.

He admitted killing her, but said he throttled her during a sex game with a robe cord.

Her body was found hidden under a duvet in the garage of their home in Runcorn, Cheshire, in December.

Mrs Roberts' mother, Janet Wynne-Jones, and sister, Lisa Wynne-Jones, visited her flat in Partington Square on 2 December to try to find her.

The defendant, who had been cheating on his wife, had killed her the previous Sunday evening.

Hidden belongings

He initially made up a story about his wife working away in Bradford, jurors were told.

But her relatives appeared at their home on the Wednesday looking for clues to her whereabouts.

Mr Roberts had sent text messages from his wife's mobile, hidden her belongings and told her family she had left him for another man.

Mrs Wynne-Jones and her daughter searched the flat with Mr Roberts, but were not able to find anything.

They returned home, with Mr Roberts, and they got a takeaway.

David Steer QC, prosecuting, asked Mrs Wynne-Jones: "He ate steak and kidney pudding and chips without any problem?"

"Yes," she said.

'Vicky is boring'

Mr Steer said Mr Roberts had told his wife's family he was "going to take a step back for a few days".

Mrs Roberts's father, Graham Wynne-Jones, told the court: "Michael sat at the table and ate all his food. He was laughing and joking.

"He said, 'Don't take this the wrong way but Vicky is boring'."

The couple said he referred to his wife as "boring" to reassure them she would be back in touch.

Mrs Wynne-Jones also told the court Mr Roberts had sent her a text message from her dead daughter's phone the following day. She said she knew it was not from her daughter.

Police discovered Mrs Roberts' body that day.