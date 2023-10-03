Wigan: Up to 19 churches could close in town amid rising costs
- Published
Up to 19 churches in a town could close because of rising costs.
The plan has been put forward by the Diocese of Liverpool, which oversees churches in Wigan, Greater Manchester.
It has already outlined four churches that will be "released" with another 15 sites at risk of closure.
The diocese said they had to "face the reality that they cannot afford to invest" in all churches as it currently costs £1m per year to maintain church buildings in the borough.
St Anne's in Beech Hill, St Catharine's in Scholes, St John the Baptist in New Springs and The Good Shepherd in Bamfurlong will be released, which means the land and building may be sold or converted into a building providing an alternative use under Church of England protocol.
Councillor Laura Flynn, lead member for youth opportunities at Wigan Council, expressed her disappointment over the plans.
"These churches have been at the heart of our communities for hundreds of years and play an important role in bringing people together," she said.
"We disagree with both the methodology and the decision that is being proposed and ask the Church of England to think again.
"Our churches are more than just buildings to local people and local areas; they are part of the community fabric."
A spokesperson for the Diocese of Liverpool said: "Making decisions about church buildings is difficult, but we owe it to future generations to address this now.
"The reality is, we cannot afford to maintain and invest in all our church buildings and so I'm grateful for the careful and respectful assessment and look forward to discussing it with church congregations, neighbours and partners in due course, so that we may have the right buildings for the future."
The churches currently at risk are:
- St Andrew's, Springfield
- All Saints, Hindley
- St John the Evangelist, Abram
- St Peter, Hindley
- St James with St Elizabeth, Bickershaw
- St David, Haigh
- St Luke, Orrell
- St John the Divine, Pemberton
- St Barnabas, Marsh Green
- St Luke, Stubshaw Cross
- Holy Trinity, Downall Green
- St George, Wigan
- All Saints, Wigan
- St Matthew, Highfield
- St Paul, Goose Green