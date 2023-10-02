RHS Bridgewater: More than 500 objections to new homes plan
- Published
Hundreds of people are opposing plans to build more than 300 homes near a Royal Horticultural Society garden.
The first phase of developer Peel L&P's proposal to build on land east of Boothstown in Salford is due to be considered by planners later this year.
The application seeks permission to build 65 "aspirational homes" initially on the site near RHS Bridgewater with a further 285 planned.
Peel L&P has been contacted for a comment after more than 500 objections.
The application also includes vehicle access from Occupation Road, together with a public open space, a children's play area and enhancements to existing footpaths and cycleways, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
It has been submitted with an application for outline planning permission for a further 285 homes.
Estimates say the initial 65 homes could sell between £240,000 and £350,000, but the others could fetch upwards of £700,000 each.
Five-bedroom homes in Worsley are currently being marketed at up to £1.9m.
Details of the application on Salford City Council's planning portal do not state how many objections there are to the plan but the number is at least 520, the LDRS said.
The land has been allocated for development in Greater Manchester's housing plan - Places for Everyone - which is a new homes vision for the region.
Peel's 111-page design and access statement which accompanies the application points out that the site was "specifically identified in PfE to be developed at a low density and to an exceptional quality, primarily targeting the top end of the housing market with the intention of attracting and retaining highly skilled workers within Greater Manchester".
However, Salford Conservative councillors - including group leader Councillor Robin Garrido and a leading member of Residents Against Inappropriate Development - have opposed the plan.
Peel which owns the entire site, together with housebuilding company Northstone, is promoting the area as being for "new, high quality residential development".
The site is just over a mile (1,6km) from Junction 13 of the M60 and covers 57 acres (23 hectares) of mainly agricultural grassland.