Manchester death: Man charged with murdering woman
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who died after police responded to a report about her welfare.
Charlene Mills, 43, who was described by her family as "beautiful inside and out", died after emergency services attended the house on Hyde Road in Gorton, Manchester on Saturday.
Peter Pitt, 52, of Hyde Road, Manchester, has been charged with her murder and remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
Ms Mills' family said they were "heartbroken" by her death, adding: "The world just won't be as fun without her, and our treasured memories of Char are the only little pieces of comfort we have."
Greater Manchester Police previously said the case was being referred to the force's professional standards branch for assessment "due to previous contact" with officers, according to standard procedure.
