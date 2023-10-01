Alleged murder victim was 'beautiful inside and out'
A woman who was killed in Manchester has been described as "beautiful inside and out" by her family.
Charlene Mills, aged 43, died after police were called to a report over "concerns for welfare" in Hyde Road, Gorton at about 11:20 BST on Saturday.
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Ms Mills' family issued a tribute, saying: "She was strong-willed, kind, and cheeky, overcoming so many obstacles in her life."
They said she "loved being a mum" and "idolised" her child and her dog.
"The world just won't be as fun without her, and our treasured memories of Char are the only little pieces of comfort we have.
"We are heartbroken and still coming to terms with this devastating news."
Her family added they were "extremely grateful for the messages of support" and requested for privacy and "time to grieve".
Greater Manchester Police said the case was being referred to the force's professional standards branch for assessment "due to previous contact" with officers, according to standard procedure.
Det Supt Helen Critchley said: "We are currently piecing together the exact details of the incident and a scene remains in place as officers carry out their work.
"I understand that incidents of this nature can cause distress in the community, but I want to reassure local residents that we believe that this was an isolated incident."
She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.